Aguero Gives Details Of Amsterdam Road Crash, Focuses On Recovery

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has given details of the car crash he was involved in that led to broken ribs on Thursday night.

Aguero could be out for many weeks after the taxi carrying the striker banged into a lamp post on the side of the road.

The former Atletico Madrid star took to his Twitter account on Friday evening to explain the accident and show appreciation to those who helped him.

“Thank you with all my heart for the supportive messages, they really do help me in recovering,” Aguero tweeted on Friday.

“The taxi I was riding made a wrong turn and crashed against a pole. It was a very heavy slam but seatbelts prevented it from being worse.

“I’d like to thank the staff of the VU University Medical Amsterdam for their care and support. Hats off to all their team.

“I’m home in Manchester after an exam by club Drs. It’s a broken rib. Hurts, but I’m fine, fully focused on recovery. Thank you all!”

Aguero will miss Manchester City’s  big Premier League game against Chelsea on Saturday is also likely to miss Argentina’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

City will also miss left back Benjanin Mendy for Saturday’s game.

