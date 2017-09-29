Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has given details of the car crash he was involved in that led to broken ribs on Thursday night.

The former Atletico Madrid star took to his Twitter account on Friday evening to explain the accident and show appreciation to those who helped him.

Aguero could be out for many weeks after the taxi carrying the striker banged into a lamp post on the side of the road.

“Thank you with all my heart for the supportive messages, they really do help me in recovering,” Aguero tweeted on Friday.

“The taxi I was riding made a wrong turn and crashed against a pole. It was a very heavy slam but seatbelts prevented it from being worse.

“I’d like to thank the staff of the VU University Medical Amsterdam for their care and support. Hats off to all their team.