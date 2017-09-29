Aguero Involved In Car Crash, To Miss Chelsea Clash

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will miss his side’s trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in an English Premier League game according to Argentine newspaper Clarin.

Aguero who missed a penalty for Manchester City in their 2-0 home win over Shaktar Doneskt in the UEFA Champions League reportedly fractured a rib in a car crash, in Holland, where he attended a concert by Colombian singer Maluma. He has since been hospitalised.

According to Argentine newspaper Clarin, Aguero was in a taxi on the way to the airport, where he was to board a flight back to Manchester, when the vehicle crashed into a lamp-post.

He becomes the second player injured for Manchester City after Benjamin Mendy ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

Aguero has scored seven goals in eight competitive games so far this season and provided three assists. He is expected to miss Manchester City UEFA Champions League clash against Napoli on October 17, with the pair meeting again at the Stadio San Paolo on November 1.

