Aguero Scores In Manchester City Win Over Napoli To Become Club’s Record All-Time Top Goalscorer

Sergio Aguero is now Manchester City’s all-time record goal scorer after netting against Napoli in the Champions League.

Aguero slammed into the bottom corner past former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina to give City a 3-2 lead in the Wednesday night clash. Raheem Sterling added a fourth goal to put gloss on a totally deserving victory in Naples.

It was his 178th goal for City, which takes the Argentina international out on his own ahead of former record holder Eric Brook.

The goals have come in the space of 264 appearances – an extraordinary strike rate for a player some thought was on the way out at City following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus.

However the 29-year-old surpassed the longstanding tally of 1930s club hero Brook when he struck in the 69th minute at the San Paolo Stadium.

Aguero joined City in a £38million move from Atletico Madrid in 2011, and had secured club hero status long before breaking the record.

AGUERO’S LANDMARK GOALS

NUMBERS ONE & TWO (v Swansea, Premier League – August 15, 2011)

An impressive debut, netting twice to launch an ultimately successful title charge with a 4-0 win. First was a tap-in at the back post with a long-range strike doubling his tally.

NUMBER SIX (v Wigan, Premier League – September 10, 2011)

Showed great composure when through on goal to complete his first hat-trick for City.

NUMBER 25 (v West Brom, Premier League – April 11, 2012)

Opened the scoring in a 4-0 victory with a long-range shot from outside the box after a driving run, his first of two on the day.

NUMBER 30 (v QPR, Premier League – May 13, 2012)

His most famous strike, pouncing deep into injury time as City snatched Premier League title glory in the most dramatic fashion.

NUMBER 44 (v Manchester United, Premier League – April 8, 2013)

Came off the bench to net a late winner at Old Trafford with a superb solo effort.

NUMBER 50 (v Manchester United, Premier League – September 22, 2013)

Brought up his half-century in just his 74th appearance with the first of a double in a 4-1 win over City’s arch-rivals, hooking in a volley from six yards out.

NUMBER 92 (v Bayern Munich, Champions League – November 25, 2014)

Completed a memorable hat-trick and a famous victory over Pep Guardiola’s Bayern after pouncing on a mistake in the 89th minute.

NUMBER 100 (v Manchester United, Premier League – April 12, 2015)

Notched another landmark goal in a clash with the neighbours by firing a close-range shot through the grasp of David de Gea for the second of another derby double – but it provided consolation only in a 4-2 loss.

NUMBERS 111-115 (v Newcastle, Premier League – October 3, 2015)

Delivered a masterclass in finishing to destroy Newcastle with five goals in the space of 20 minutes, equalling a competition record for the most goals scored by an individual in a match. Were it not for an injury-enforced substitution, he might have had the chance to net a record sixth.

NUMBER 134 (v Newcastle, Premier League – April 19, 2016)

The goal should have been disallowed for offside – but the headed opener in a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park was Aguero’s 100th in the Premier League. Coming in just his 147th Premier League appearance, he was the second-fasted player to reach that milestone behind Alan Shearer.

NUMBER 150 (v Middlesbrough, Premier League – November 5, 2016)

Sidefooted home an inviting cross from Kevin De Bruyne.

