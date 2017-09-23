Ghana Vs Nigeria: CAF President Ahmad To Watch WAFU Cup Final

The president of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad will watch the final of the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations between hosts Ghana and Nigeria in Cape Coast on Sunday.

This was confirmed by CAF on their official website.

Ahmad arrived Accra on Thursday, September 21 and will preside over a meeting of the CAF Executive Committee scheduled for Saturday, 23 September 2017 in Accra.

Read Also: WAFU Cup: Yusuf Eager To Beat Ghana To The Title After ‘Tough Win’ Vs Benin

After the committee meeting in Accra, Ahmad will travel to Cape Coast for the grand finale between Ghana and Nigeria.

This is the second time Ghana and Nigeria will clash in this year’s WAFU Cup of Nations.

In their first meeting in their last Group A game, Nigeria triumphed 2-0, thanks to goals from Anthony Okpotu and Peter Eneji.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.