Aina Banks On Hull City’s Home Form To Edge Sunderland

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina says Hull City’s impressive home form would help them bounce back to winning ways when they entertain Sunderland in the English Championship today (Saturday).

Hull City lost their last two away games to Derby County and Fulham 5-0 and 2-1 respectively.

Prior to the defeats to Derby and Fulham, they won two of their last three home league games.

Aina who has been a regular for Hull since joining them on loan from Chelsea in the last transfer window, says he is aiming for another happy home day against the Black Cats.

“It’s a big game for us after the last couple of results away from home and we all believe it is a game that we can win,” Aina told Hull City’s official website.

“Being at home will hopefully give us that extra advantage and an extra boost. We just need to go out there with that pride, determination and passion that we have.

“I saw a couple of Sunderland’s games earlier in the season and they looked pretty sharp so we’re expecting it to be a tough game, but I firmly believe that we have the players and the quality to do the job that we need to do.

“It’s a game that we’re looking forward to and we know that we need to perform. We’re determined to bounce back from what has happened in the last few days. It’s been a tough few days but that is why we are looking forward to getting back out there.

“Our performance against Fulham on Wednesday was better than our performance against Derby. We need to improve again now to try and get the result that we need.”

Hull City are currently 16th on seven points in the 24-team English Championship table.

Aina who has represented England at junior levels, was invited by Gernot Rohr for the Super Eagles’ double header FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia qualifier against Cameroon in early September.