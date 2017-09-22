New Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has revealed some of his interesting preferences in a short video posted on the Nigeria Football Federation Twitter account, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Chelsea youngster, on loan at Championship side Hull City, spoke about music, food, fashion and even Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the fun one minute, 17 seconds-long video.

When asked to name his top five songs, Aina replied: “Davido’s If, YCee’s Juice, Mad Over You by Runtown, I like Tekno’s Pana and Wande Coal’s Iskaba.”

The London-born 20-year-old hesitated a bit before deciding between the England capital and Lagos. “Aaaaaaaaa, I have to say London,” he said.

Read Also: Musa: Super Eagles Will Take Zambia Clash Like Cup Final

When asked who he preferred between new-school Wizkid and D’banj, who has been around for years. He had no hesitation. “Wizkid,” he said.

Aina unsurprisingly prefers casual wear to corporate dressing, like most footballers.

In the unending debate about Ronaldo and Messi, Aina goes for Real Madrid superstar Ronaldo.

When asked which one he would rather have between the Champions League trophy and the World Cup, Ola replied: “Hmmmmmmm…World Cup trophy.”

He also chose trophy over money.

Surprisingly, the London-bred Aina plumped for Nigerian food when he was asked to choose between salad and eba.

“Eba straightaway. No second thoughts,” he said.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.