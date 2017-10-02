Aina Eager For Super Eagles Vs Chipolopolo Clash

By James Agberebi‎: Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has set his sights on Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chipolopolo of Zambia in Uyo .., Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

.

Ola was in action for Hull City who thrashed Birmingham City 6-1 in the English Championship on Saturday.

The loanee defender from Chelsea played the full 90 minutes for Hull City in the impressive win.

Aina is part of the 23 players invited by Gernot Rohr for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winners.

“Looking forward to International Duties,” Aina tweeted on his verified Twitter handle.

He was invited for the double header against AFCON champions the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on matchday three and four of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

