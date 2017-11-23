Aina Happy With Hull Form, Ready To Play Right-Back Or Left-Back

Aina was particularly pleased with the performance of his team against Millwall at the New Den

“I think there are certainly more positives than negatives from the last two games,” Aina told Hullcitytigers.com.

“We have taken points from both games, we kept a clean sheet against Millwall and overall the team has put a shift in.

“Keeping the clean sheet on Tuesday night was pleasing. It’s something that we aim to do in every game but it hasn’t been happening for us, so it was good to keep one against Millwall.

“There were chances at both ends in that game and we had some good opportunities to score but we couldn’t quite take them. Keeping the clean sheet then became important because if you can’t score, you know you can’t afford to concede.

“Millwall is always a tough place to go so a point wasn’t too bad. It wasn’t a bad team performance and now we’re just looking forward to Bristol City on Saturday .”

Saturday could well see Aina continue on the left side of the Tigers’ defence after switching from his more familiar right back role for recent games, but the Super Eagles star is not bothered.

“It’s the same really and I don’t see too much of a difference,” added Aina.