Aina Loses Hull City MVP Award Vs Reading To Fraizer

Former Manchester United striker Fraizer Campbell has been voted Hull City’s best player ahead of Super Eagles defender Ola Aina for their 1-1 away draw against Reading in the Championship on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Hull made the announcement on their official website on Monday after the fans casted their votes for the four-man shortlist.

Campbell who scored Hull’s goal in the draw against Reading secured 53 per cent of the votes casted by the club’s fans to finish top.

Aina who joined Hull on loan from Chelsea during the last transfer window finished fourth with14 per cent.

Ex-Arsenal and Sunderland midfielder Seb Larsson was third with 15 per cent, while England 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup winner Fikayo Tomori was second with 18 per cent.

Since joining Hull, Aina has featured in all Hull’s nine league games this season.

Hull are currently 17th on nine points in the Championship league table.

