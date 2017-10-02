Aina Makes Championship Team Of The Week

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles and Hull City defender Ola Aina has been included in the whoscored’s‎ English Championship Team of the Week.‎

Aina’s inclusion in the Team of the Week is as a result of his impressive performance for Hull City who thrashed Birmingham 6-1 in a Championship clash at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.

Aina, a loanee from Chelsea, played the entire duration of the match for Hull City.

Three of Aina’s Hull teammates, Jarrod Bowen, former Arsenal and Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larseon and Kamil Grosicki were also listed.

Other players who made the list are Sheffield Wednesday’s keeper Joe Wildsmith, Derby County’s defender Curtis Davies, Sheffield Wednesday’s duo Adam Reach (defender) and Gary Hooper (striker), Ryan Bennett (striker) and Romain Saiss (midfielder) from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Barnsley’s striker Tom Bradshaw.

He is expected to join his Super Eagles teammates in Uyo for Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chipolopolo of Zambia.

Whoscored English Championship Team of the Week:

GOALKEEPER

Joe Wildsmith (Sheffield Wednesday)

DEFENDERS

Ola Aina (Hull City)

Curtis Davies (Derby County)

Ryan Bennett (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday)

MIDFIELDERS

Jarrod Bowen (Hull City)

Sebastian Larsson (Hull City)

Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Kamil Grosicki (Hull City)

STRIKERS

Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley)

Gary Hooper (Sheffield)

