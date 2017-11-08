Aina Missing In Hull’s 4-Man Shortlist For Player Of Month Award

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina was left out of Hull City’s final four-man shortlist for SportPesa Player of the Month award for October.

The four players that made the shortlist were announced in Hull City’s official website on Wednesday.

The players are former Manchester United striker Fraizer Campbell, Allan McGregor, Max Clark and Bowen Jarrod.

Since joining Championship club Hull on loan from Chelsea in the summer, Aina has been a super regular, appearing in 15 of the club’s 16 league games so far this season.

He started three of Hull’s four Championship games in October, missing only the home game against Middlesbrough.

The former England junior international is currently with the Super Eagles’ squad in Rabat, Morocco, preparing to face Algeria in their final 2018 FIFA World Cup African qualifying Group B match n Constantine this Friday .

Meanwhile, Hull City fans are expected to vote for their October Player of the Month from the four-player shortlisted.

The voting runs until 11:59 on Friday, 10th November.

