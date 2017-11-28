Aina Mourns Late Former Coach At Chelsea Youth Team‎ Drummy

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles defender and Hull City loanee, Ola Aina, has joined his former Chelsea youth teammates in mourning their ex coach, Dermot Drummy, who passed away at the age of 56 on Monday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Drummy’s death was confirmed by his son, Joe on Twitter with the cause of his death undisclosed.

Aina who won the English Premier League U-21 title in the 2013-14 season under Drummy took to his Twitter handle to express his shock at his demise.

“Rest in peace Derm,” Aina wrote.

Nathaniel Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Patrick Bamford,Nathan Ake,Billy Clifford, Isaiah Brown Lewis Baker and John Swift were among the youth players Drummy trained at the Chelsea youth level before he left for Crawley Town FC.

Swansea manager, Paul Clement also joined several Chelsea stars from past and present in commiserating with the family of Drummy on Twitter.

Clement wrote: “Shocked to hear of the death of my former colleague from Chelsea FC, Dermot Drummy. Very sad. Rest in peace.”

