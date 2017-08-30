Aina: Nigeria Call-up Proud Moment For Me, Awaiting My Exciting Debut

Hull City defender Ola Aina has spoken of his pride at earning his first Nigeria call-up ahead of the crucial back to back 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon on Friday in Uyo and on Monday, September 4 in Yaounde, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Aina who is still awaiting his clearance from FIFA and the Nigerian government to certify that he is a bonafide citizen of the country told his club’s official website that the duels against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will be tough but he is hopeful of featuring for the three time African champions as soon as his clearance is secured..

“It was a very proud moment to get called-up by Nigeria and the prospect of representing my country for the first time is very exciting,” Aina told the official website of Hull City.

“Everyone wants to play at the highest level and that’s what international level is. For me, it’s very exciting and I want to do really well.

“We’ve got an important two games against Cameroon coming up and I’m really looking forward to the whole experience.

“It should be two good, but very tough games. They’re a physical side and will no doubt be in good spirits after winning the African Cup of Nations in February.

“As I say, it will be tough but I’m very much looking forward to both matches and hopefully playing in the Super Eagles’ colours.”

The 20 year old defender also revealed that he opted to switch his international allegiance to Nigeria in March after spending time at a Nigerian training camp in Barnet where the team were played Senegal and Burkian Faso in an international friendlies.

“It was an introduction to it all to see what I thought of it,” he explained.

“I hadn’t played for England at any level for quite a while, and international football is something that I wanted to experience. Also, Nigeria is where my origins are.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the training camp and that was a key factor in my decision to switch.”

A win for the Super Eagles, currently leading with six points – in the both legs, could potentially see Nigeria extend their advantage at the top of Group B to 12 points and almost automatically ensure qualification for the three time African champions.