By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has been nominated for Hull City Man of the Match Award in their 1-1 away draw against Reading in the English Championship on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

This was announced by Hull on their verified Twitter handle on Sunday with club fans expected to cast their votes for the winner.

Also included among the four nominees is Nigerian-born England 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup winner Fikayo Tomori.

The other two nominees are Hull scorer against Reading, ex-Manchester United striker Fraizer Campbell and former Arsenal and Sunderland midfielder Seb Larsson.

Aina and Tomori who are both on loan to Hull from Chelsea featured for 90 minutes against Reading.

Aina has played in all of Hull’s nine Championship games since arriving from Chelsea in the summer.

He was in the Super Eagles squad that faced Cameroon in the FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia qualifiers but did not play. He only recently got his switch to Nigeria approved after having played for England, where he was born, at junior level.

