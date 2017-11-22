Aina Nominated As Hull City’s Best Player Vs Millwall

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has been nominated for the Hull City Man of the Match Award in their 0-0 away draw against Millwall in the English Championship on Tuesday.

Hull City announced Aina and three of his teammates in a four-man shortlist on their official website on Wednesday.

The three other players in the shortlist are goalkeeper Allan McGregor and midfielders Kevin Stewart and Markus Henriksen.

Fans of Hull City are expected to vote for the most outstanding player via a poll in the club’s verified Twitter handle.

The winner will be announced on Thursday.

Aina featured for the full 90 minutes in the stalemate against Millwall which was his 17th appearance of the season for Hull, where he is on loan from Chelsea.

Hull who are currently 20th on 18 points in the 24-team league table, have now gone five straight games without a win following the draw against Millwall.

