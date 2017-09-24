Aina Not Satisfied With Hull Draw Vs Aluko’s Reading

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina is disappointed that Hull City missed the chance to secure all the three points away to Reading in the English Championship on Saturday.

Also in action was Nigeria forward Sone Aluko who played the full 90 minutes for Reading.

Hull were just three minutes from grabbing the win against Reading after Fraizer Campbell had put them 1-0 up in the 28th minute.

But substitute Jon Dadi Boedvarsson rescued a point for Reading in the 87th minute.

“Not the result we wanted, but we’ll build on it. Thank you to our fans that came down to support!” Aina wrote on Twitter.

The draw meant Hull are now in 17th position on nine points in the Championship table, while Reading are 18th also on nine points.

