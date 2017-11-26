Aina Rated Average In Hull’s Home Defeat To Bristol City

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles defender Ola Aina was rated average on his performance for Hull City who threw away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at home to Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday.

Needing to get back to winning ways and ease the pressure on manager Leonid Slutsky, Hull went 2-0 up through goals from former Manche United striker Fraizer Campbell and Jarrod Bowen in the 33rd and 61st minutes..

But things changed dramatically as goals from Aden Flint (68th minute), Bobby Reid (79th minute) and Josh Brownhill (89th minute), secured a remarkable win for Bristol City.

Following the defeat, Hull Daily Mail rated each of Hull City’s players over 10 points, with Aina getting a five.

Appraising Aina’s performance, Hull Daily Mail wrote: “Continued at left-back and produced a steady performance to largely keep the visitors under wraps from open play. Unusually restrained coming forward and, crucially, statuesque for Bristol City’s equaliser.”

The defeat to Bristol City means Hull have now gone six straight league games without a win -four defeats and two draws.

Their last victory was a 1-0 away win against Barnsley on October 21. They are now 20th on 18 points in the 24-team Championship league table.

