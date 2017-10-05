Aina: I’m Ready For My Nigeria Debut If The Chance Comes Vs Zambia

By Johnny Edward (Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo: Hull City defender Ola Aina says he is ready to make his debut for the Super Eagles in Saturday’s crunch 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The 21 year old was on the Nigeria’s substitute’s in the last game against Cameroon in Yaounde after he was cleared by FIFA.

Aina who has made 11 English Championship appearances for Hull City revealed that he has been following the Super Eagles and African football for a while before his switch to Nigeria from England.

“To put it short, it’s a big honour to represent Nigeria, and I’m happy to be here with the team,” Aina said during the Super Eagles media parley on Thursday here in Uyo.

“I’ve been following the Super Eagles and African football for a while now. So much physicality, but definitely, I am ready to play for the team if I get the chance on Saturday.

“The most important thing is to win and qualify for the World Cup.”

