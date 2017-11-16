Aina Shifts Focus To Hull Struggles After Super Eagles Outings

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles defender Ola Aina says his attention is now shifted towards struggling Hull City after featuring against Algeria and Argentina during the international break.

Aina had his first start for the Super Eagles in their final Group B 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria which ended 1-1 in Constantine on November 10.

On Tuesday, Aina was also in action for the Super Eagles in their 4-2 comeback win against Argentina in Krasnodar, Russia.

The 21-year-old was however substituted for debutant Bryan Idowu before the start of the second against Argentina.

Reflecting on his outing during the international break, the on-loan Chelsea defender expressed satisfaction with his performance for the Super Eagles but stated that his focus is now on Hull who have lost their last three games in the Championship.

Their last victory was a 1-0 away win against Barnsley on October 21.

“Thankful for a good week away with Nigeria. Back to Hull City now,” Aina wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Hull, currently 20th on 16 points in the 24-club league table, will entertain Ipswich in a Championship game on Saturday.

