Aina Upbeat Hull City Will Bag Third Win Of Season Vs Forest Today

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina says he is optimistic of a good outing with Hull City in their home game against Nottingham Forest in the English Championship on Saturday (today).‎

Hull have won just two of their last eight league games, with three defeats and three draws.

Going into today’s clash, Hull currently occupy 14th position on 16 points in the league table, two points adrift Forest who are 12th.

Looking ahead to the clash against Nottingham, Aina who is on loan from Chelsea, however admits it will be a difficult game against a formidable Forest side.

“The spotlight is on us this weekend,so hopefully, we can put in a good performance,” Aina told Hull’s official website.

“We’ve been working hard on things in training this week and we need to put those into our game on Saturday and I’m sure we will.

“I think we’re coming up against a tough Forest side who are strong in attack and have some tricky wide players, so it will be a test for us.

“We’re going into the game with confidence, though, and we go into every game with that feeling, especially at home. We haven’t played at home for a while so it will be good to be back at the KCOM in front of our fans.”

And on his chance to meet with members of Hull’s Official Supporters Club, the one-cap Super Eagles defender said: “I really enjoyed the evening and it was nice to answer some of the questions the young fans had come up with.

“It was the first real chance I’ve had to meet the fans since I came up to Hull. On game days, it’s usually just a quick photo or autograph, but this was a chance to speak and listen to them and there was a really nice atmosphere in the room.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.