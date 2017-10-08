Aiteo Cup Semis 2nd Leg: Akwa Edge Sunshine To Reach Final

Akwa United have qualified for the final of the 2017 Aiteo Cup after defeating Sunshine Stars 3-1 in the rescheduled second semi-final match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Akwa United progressed 3-2 on aggregate having lost the first leg 1-0 in Ijebu-Ode.

Cyril Olisema, Christian Pyagbara and Ifeanyi Ifeanyi were the scorers for Akwa United while Franklin Sasere got Sunshine Stars’ goal.

Akwa United who won the Aiteo Cup in 2015, will now meet Niger Tornadoes in this year’s final at the Agege Stadium on Sunday, October 15.

Olisema gave Akwa the lead in the 33rd minute before Pyagbara made it 2-0 in the 60th minute.

Sasere pulled a goal back in the 84th minute to put Sunshine Stars ahead on goals difference.

But in the 87th minute Ifeanyi scored the winning goal to send Akwa into the final.

