Shooting Stars of Ibadan (3SC) have crashed out of this year’s Aiteo Cup following their 5-1 thrashing in the hands of Akwa United in round 16 in Uyo on Wednesday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

A hat-trick from Amaechi Orji (37th, 49th and 51st minutes) and a goal each from Hassan Babangida and Christian Pyagbara in the fifth and 92nd minutes respectively secured the emphatic win for Akwa United.

Shooting Stars’ only goal was scored by Abu Azeez on 14 minutes to make it 1-1.

Akwa United have now progressed into the quarter-finals of this year’s Aiteo Cup.

In Nnewi, Aiteo Cup holders FC IfeanyiUbah defeated 10-man Heartland 3-1.

IfeanyiUbah’s goals were scored by Godwin Obaje who bagged a brace in the 11th and 91st (penalty) minutes, while Ikenna Hilary scored IfeanyiUbah’s other goal.

Francis Momoh had restored parity for Heartland in the 47th minute.

Prior to Momoh’s equaliser, Heartland skipper Julius Ubido was sent off.

In Abakaliki, Sunshine Stars ended the run of Ngwa FC following a 3-1 win.

Franklin Sasere opened scoring for Sunshine on 18 minutes before two late goals from Thompson Ezekiel on 82 and 86 minutes made it 3-0.

Ngwa got on the score sheet late in the game but it was too little too late as Sunshine went on to advance into the last eight.

ABS of Ilorin put the disappointment of being relegated from the Nigeria Professional Football League to the Nigeria National League behind them as they edged Unicem Rovers 1-0 at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

ABS’ goal was scored by Wasiu Alalade in the 47th minute.

In other Aiteo Cup round of 16 results, Osun United defeated visiting El-Kanemi Babes 2-1 at the Oshogbo Township Stadium, while FC Abuja and Niger Tornadoes ended their tie 0-0 and will have a replay on Saturday in Minna.

Aiteo Cup Round 16 results:

Akwa United 5-1 3SC

IfeanyiUbah 3-1Heartland

Ngwa FC 1-3 Sunshine Stars

Unicem Rovers 0-1 ABS

FC Abuja 0-0 Niger Tornadoes

Osun United 2-1 El-Kanemi Babes