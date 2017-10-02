Aiteo Cup: Akwa vs Sunshine Semi-Final 2nd Leg Moved To Sunday

Aiteo Cup: Akwa vs Sunshine Semi-Final 2nd Leg Moved To Sunday

By James Agberebi:

The Aiteo Cup semi-final second leg between Akwa United and Sunshine Stars billed for Wednesday, October 4, has been rescheduled to hold on Sunday October 7 2017, Completesportsnigeria.com report’s.

This was announced by the the organisers of the Nigerian FA Cup competition on their official Twitter handle, @AiteoCupNgr, on Monday.

According to the organisers, the match will now hold on Sunday, October 7 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

However, there was no reason given by the organisers for the shift in the date.

“Aiteo Cup Semi-Final second Leg between Akwa United FC v Sunshine FC earlier scheduled for Wednesday, October 4 is now slated for Sunday, October 8, in Uyo,” the organisers announced via the Aiteo Cup Twitter handle.

Sunshine will take a slim 1-0 first leg win from their first leg in Ijebu-Ode into the reverse fixture. The only goal was scored by Ajibola Otegbeye.

The other second leg semi-final between IfeanyiUbah and Niger Tornadoes will however be played on Wednesday, October 4.

In the first leg played on Saturday, Tornadoes came from 2-0 down to win 4-2.

Meanwhile, the final of this year’s Aiteo Cup will take place at the Agege Stadium Lagos on Sunday, October 15, 2017.

