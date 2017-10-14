AITEO CUP FINAL: 7 Memorable 1970s, 1980s, 1990s FA Cup Finals

The Agege Stadium in Lagos will come alive as former winners Akwa United and Niger Tornadoes will slug it out in the final of the 2017 Aiteo Cup on Sunday.
Ahead of this year’s final, Completesportsnigeria. com’s JAMES AGBEREBI relieves seven memorable finals of the Nigerian FA Cup between the 1970s and the 1990s…
3SC 2-1 ENUGU RANGERS (1971)
The 1971 Cup final – known then as Challenge Cup – was the first time ever Shooting Stars (formerly WNDC) and Rangers would face each other in the grand finale.
Before making their way to the 1971 final, Rangers had come into existence in 1970.
Shooting Stars emerged 2-1 victors to clinch their fifth Cup win.
RANGERS 1-0 3SC (1975)
After the disappointment of losing their debut final in the Challenge Cup final, Rangers got their revenge against Shooting Stars in the 1975 final.
Rangers won 1-0 to defend the trophy which they won in 1974 by beating Mighty Jets.
The win against Shooting Stars in the 1975 final was Rangers’ second Challenge Cup triumph.
BENDEL INSURANCE 3-0 RANGERS (1978)
Following their failure to defend the Challenge Cup in the1977 edition won by rivals Shooting Stars, Rangers were back in the 1978 final.
They were up against Bendel Insurance whose only success in the Challenge Cup was in 1972 when they beat Mighty Jets.
Despite going into the 1978 final as clear favourites, Rangers were spanked 3-0 by Bendel Insurance.
LEVENTIS UNITED 1-0 ABIOLA BABES (1984)
What made the final memorable was that Leventis just won the third division of the Nigerian league but went on to stun Abiola Babes 1-0.
The win against Abiola Babes was the first time ever that Leventis would be crowned champions of the Challenge Cup.
LEVENTIS UNITED 1-0 ABIOLA BABES (1986)
After the 1984 Challenge Cup final, both Leventis and Abiola crossed paths again, this time in the 1986 final.
And just like in the 1984 final, Leventis once again triumphed 1-0 to claim their second Cup win.
Unfortunately, due to the lack of financial backing from the Leventis Company, the team disbanded after the 1987 league season.
BCC LIONS 1-0 IWUANYANWU NATIONALE (1989)
Iwuanyanwu Nationale were at the height of their powers when they faced upstarts BCC Lions in the final of the 1989 Challenge Cup.
Before the final, Iwuanyanwu had been crowned champions of the Nigerian first division.
But true to the nature of the Cup, BCC Lions shocked their illustrious opponents 1-0 to produce a huge upset and win their first ever Cup.
El-Kanemi Warriors 3-2 Kano Pillars (1991)
The 1991 Cup final between El-Kanemi Warriors and Kano Pillars was the first time ever two teams from the northern part of Nigeria would contest in the grande finale.
It was also the first time El-Kanemi Warriors would qualify for the final while it was Pillars’ third final.
El-Kanemi won the cup after securing a 3-2 win over their northern counterparts.
