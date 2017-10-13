By James Agberebi: Akwa United will arrive in Lagos today (Friday) ahead of Sunday’s 2017 Aiteo Cup final against Niger Tornadoes at Agege Stadium, Lagos.

This was confirmed by the organisers of the Aiteo Cup on their official Twitter handle on Friday.

The organisers also confirmed that Niger Tornadoes are already in Lagos for the final after arriving on Thursday.

The winners of this year’s Aiteo Cup will be rewarded with the cash prize of N25 million.

Akwa United won the Aiteo Cup (FA Cup) for the first time in 2015, while Tornadoes’ only triumph came in 2000.

To get to the final, Tornadoes eliminated holders IfeanyiUbah 4-3 on aggregate in the semi-final.

On their part, Akwa saw off Sunshine Stars 3-2 on aggregate to progress into their second final in three years.

