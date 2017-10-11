By Johnny Edward: Akwa United midfielder Afiz Aremu insists the Promise Keepers are ‘ready’ to beat Niger Tornadoes in Sunday’s Aiteo Cup final, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Akwa United who will arrive Lagos on Friday for the final beat Sunshine Stars 3-2 on aggregate to book their second ever place in the final of the cup competition.

The Promise Keepers defeated Lobi Stars 2-1 in 2015 to win their first-ever FA Cup.

“It feels good – we have had a good season, but we need to win the Aiteo Cup final to ensure we finish well this year,” Aremu, who trained with the Super Eagles before their World Cup qualifier against Zambia, told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“We want to bounce back as we failed to win a continental ticket from the league but now we have a chance and if we win it will be good for us. We have forgotten already last season.

“We are confident, we have a strong team but they have a strong team also because they beat top teams to get to the final as well.

“We haven’t won the game yet, we haven’t played yet. We are focused. We know it is going to be difficult. We know it is just one game, one final and we know that finals are always tough.”

