Aiteo Cup: Holders IfeanyiUbah, Sunshine Stars Reach Semi-Finals

Holders FC IfeanyiUbah have qualified for the semi-finals of the 2017 Aiteo Cup following their 1-0 away win against ABS in their quarter-final second leg tie in Ilorin on Saturday.

IfeanyiUbah progressed into the last four 4-0 in aggregate.

The only goal of the game was scored by Patrick Ikeokwu in the 74th minute.

In Ijebu-Ode, coach Duke Udi saw his new club Sunshine Stars edge out his former club Osun United 3-1 to go through to the semi-finals 3-2 on aggregate. The first leg ended 1-0 in favour of Osun United.

Otegbeye Ajibola gave Sunshine Stars the lead on 63 minutes, cancelling the 1-0 first leg deficit.

Scorer of the winning goal for Osun United in the first leg, Tosin Omoyele, was on target again as he scored on 76 minutes to put the away side 2-1 ahead on aggregate.

In the 79th minute, Sunshine Stars were awarded a penalty which was converted by Sikiru Alimi to his team 2-1 ahead and 2-2 on aggregate score.

And in the 82nd minute, Ajibola scored what proved to be the winner to give Sunshine Stars a 3-1 win and a place in the semi-finals.

In Jos, the return leg clash between Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Plateau United and Niger Tornadoes was shifted to tomorrow (Sunday) due to heavy downpour.

Also on Sunday, Akwa United will host their quarter-final first leg clash against Katsina United Feeders.

The game was initially billed to hold on Wednesday before it was postponed to Sunday.

