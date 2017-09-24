By James Agberebi:

Nigeria Professional Football League champions Plateau United’s hope of claiming the double this season was dashed following their 2-2 draw against 10-man Niger Tornadoes in Jos in their Aiteo Cup second leg quarter-final clash on Sunday morning.

Tornadoes qualified for the semi-finals on a 4-2 aggregate win after winning the first leg 2-0 last week Wednesday.

The game was supposed to hold on Saturday but had to be moved to Sunday due to heavy rains.

Ibrahim Babawo gave Tornadoes the lead in the 25th minute before Isah Hussaini made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 40th minute.

Plateau were awarded a penalty of their own which Bature Yaro converted in the 52nd minute.

Two minutes later Tornadoes were reduced to 10 men following Zango Abdulkadir’s red card.

And in the 90th minute, Yaro scored his second goal also from the penalty spot to make it 2-2 but it was not enough to prevent Plateau from crashing out.

In Saturday’s second leg quarter-finals, holders IfeanyiUbah pipped ABS 1-0 away to go through 4-0 on aggregate, while Sunshine Stars edged visiting Osun United 3-1 to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, the last of the men’s quarterfinals will be played on Sunday in Uyo as Akwa United host Katsina United Feeders in their first leg clash.

The game was expected to have been played last week Wednesday but the organisers moved it to Sunday.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.