AITEO Cup Organizing Committee Expels Abia Angels

The Organizing Committee of the 2017 AITEO Cup on Thursday threw out Abia Angels of Umuahia from the competition after careful consideration of a protest lodged by Confluence Queens of Lokoja on player eligibility.
Head of AITEO Cup Competition, Emmanuel Adesanya, who conveyed the decision to thenff.com, said the Umuahia-based club have forfeited their slot in the semi-finals, which will now be taken by Confluence Queens.
Read Also: Aiteo Cup: Ogunbote Blames Enyimba Players For Complaceny In Defeat To ABS
The Angels defeated the Queens 1-0 in their quarter-final, first leg in Umuahia and the teams played a 2-2 draw in the return leg in Lokoja.
The disqualification means Confluence Queens will now proceed to Uyo to play Ibom Angels in the semi-final, first leg on Saturday, before hosting the Ibom girls in Lokoja next Wednesday.
Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.
COMMENTS