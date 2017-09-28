AITEO Cup Organizing Committee Expels Abia Angels

The Organizing Committee of the 2017 AITEO Cup on Thursday threw out Abia Angels of Umuahia from the competition after careful consideration of a protest lodged by Confluence Queens of Lokoja on player eligibility.

Head of AITEO Cup Competition, Emmanuel Adesanya, who conveyed the decision to thenff.com, said the Umuahia-based club have forfeited their slot in the semi-finals, which will now be taken by Confluence Queens.

The Angels defeated the Queens 1-0 in their quarter-final, first leg in Umuahia and the teams played a 2-2 draw in the return leg in Lokoja.

The disqualification means Confluence Queens will now proceed to Uyo to play Ibom Angels in the semi-final, first leg on Saturday, before hosting the Ibom girls in Lokoja next Wednesday.

