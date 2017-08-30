AITEO Cup: Plateau United Advance; Rangers, Lobi Crash Out

By Johnny Edward:

2003 Champions, Lobi Stars and 2012/2015 runners up, Rangers International of Enugu have been dumped out of the 2017 Aiteo Cup after they lost out in their Second Round matches on Wednesday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Lobi Stars lost 4-3 on penalties to Ngwa FC after regulation time ended goalless.

The defending champions of Nigeria Professional Football League, Enugu Rangers were ousted by Unicem Rovers of Calabar who won their tie 6-5 on penalties after regulation time ended 1-1.

In Ijebu Ode, Sikiru Alimi scored a brace to help Sunshine Stars defeat Nasarawa United 4-2 to book a place in the next round of the competition, while FC Ifeanyiubah knocked out their feeder team 2-0 in Nnewi to also progress to the next round.

In Jos, Plateau United defeated Ede United 1-0 to brighten their chances of winning a double this season.

The Kennedy Boboye’s side are leading the pack in the Nigeria Professional Football League with 63 points from 36 games, and with two games to spare, they look good to clinch both titles for the first time in three decades.

At the Kwara State Stadium Ilorin, ABS FC beat Adamawa United Feeders 6-3 to book a place in the next round of the Aiteo Cup.

Heartland FC beat FRSC FC of Abuja 5-4 on penalties after regulation time ended 1-1.

In the women’s category, FC Robo, Bayelsa Queens, Pelican Stars, Edo Queens and Rivers Queens advanced to the next round of the competition.

MEN’S AITEO CUP RESULTS

Plateau United 1-0 Ede United

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 2-0 FC Ifeanyi Ubah Feeders

Lobi Stars 0-0 Ngwa FC (Ngwa FC win 4-3 on penalties)

ABS 6-3 Adamawa United Feeders

FRSC 1-1 Heartland (Heartland wins 5-4 on Penalties)

Rangers 1-1 Unicem Rovers ( Unicem Rovers win 6-5 on penalties)

Sunshine Stars 4-2 Nasarawa United

Women’s result from Aiteo Cup 2017

Adamawa 0-1 Edo

Robo 1-0 Delta Q

Confluence (W/O) Invincible

Beautiful T 3-1 Moje

Rivers 5-0 Delta B

Bayelsa QF 4-0 Fortress

Pelican 1-0 Young Talents 99