AITEO Cup: Plateau United Edge Starlets, Keep Double Dream Alive

Recently crowned Nigeria Professional Football League champions Plateau (NPFL) United kept their hopes of winning the double alive with a 2-1 win against Nigeria National League (NNL) club Akwa Starlet 2-1 in round 16 of the AITEO Cup on Wednesday.

The game was played inside the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

After a 0-0 first half, Jimmy Ambrose eventually broke the deadlock to give Plateau United the lead in the 54th minute.

Plateau United doubled their lead in the 82nd minute thanks to Hamzat Owolabi.

Akwa Starlet made it a nervy end to the game as Aniekeme Asuquo pulled a goal back for the home team in the 89th minute to make it 2-1 but Plateau held on to progress into the quarterfinals.

Other Aiteo round of 16 ganes that are already on the way as at the time of writing this report are IfeanyiUbah vs Heartland, Ekiti United vs Katsina United Feeders, Akwa United vs 3SC, Unicem Rovers vs ABS FC, Osun United vs El-Kanemi Babes, Ngwa FC vs Sunshine Stars and FC Abuja vs Niger Tornadoes.