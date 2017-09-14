Aiteo Cup Quarter-Finals: Plateau United Draw Tornadoes, IfeanyiUbah To Face ABS

The draw for the quarter-finals of the 2017 Aiteo Cup was held on Thursday night live on Channels television, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Newly crowned Nigeria Professional Football League champions Plateau United will face the winners of the replayed Round of 16 tie between Niger Tornadoes and FC Abuja on Saturday in the first quarter-final match.

Osun United will play against Sunshine Stars in a South West derby in the competition’s second quarter-final fixture.

Holders FC IfeanyiUbah will be hosts of ABS of Ilorin while Akwa United will welcome the winners of Katsina United or Ekiti United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina.

In the women’s draw, Bayelsa Queens will be hosts of the winners of the Nasarawa Amazons versus Sunshine Queens contest.