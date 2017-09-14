Aiteo Cup Quarter-Finals: Plateau United Draw Tornadoes, IfeanyiUbah To Face ABS

The draw for the quarter-finals of the 2017 Aiteo Cup was held on Thursday night live on Channels television, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.
Newly crowned Nigeria Professional Football League champions Plateau United will face the winners of the replayed Round of 16 tie between Niger Tornadoes and FC Abuja on Saturday in the first quarter-final match.
Osun United will play against Sunshine Stars in a South West derby in the competition’s second quarter-final fixture.
Holders FC IfeanyiUbah will be hosts of ABS of Ilorin while Akwa United will welcome the winners of Katsina United or Ekiti United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina.
In the women’s draw, Bayelsa Queens will be hosts of the winners of the Nasarawa Amazons versus Sunshine Queens contest.
Ibom Angels or Osun Babes will square off against the winners of the Round of 16 match between FC Robo Queens or Pelican Stars
Rivers Angels will be hosts of Edo Queens and completing the draw for the women’s draw is a tie between Abia Angels and the winners of the rescheduled Jokodolu Babes versus Confluence Queens game.
The quarter-final matches are scheduled for September 20 and 23 while the semi-finals will come up September 27 and October 4.
The winners of the first quarter-final match will face off with the winners of the third matches while the second match winners play against the fourth quarter-final winners.
AITEO Cup Quarterfinals Pairings
Men’s quarter-final pairings
1. Tornadoes or FC Abuja vs Plateau United
2. Osun United vs Sunshine Stars
3. FC IfeanyiUbah vs ABS
4. Akwa United vs Katsina United or Ekiti United
Women’s quarterfinals pairings
1. Bayelsa Queens vs Nasarawa Amazons or Sunshine Queens
2. Ibom Angels or Osun Babes vs FC Robo Queens or Pelican Stars
3. Rivers Angels vs Edo Queens
4. Abia Angels or Jokodolu Babes vs Confluence Queens
COMMENTS