By James Agberebi :

‎

The FC Ifeanyi Ubah International Stadium in Nnewi will be thrown open for today’s second leg semi-final of the 2017 Aiteo Cup between holders FC IfeanyiUbah and Niger Tornadoes.

This was announced by FC IfeanyiUbah on their Twitter handle on Wednesday morning (today).

IfeanyiUbah are gunning to overturn the 4-2 first leg defeat against Niger Tornadoes at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja.

Tornadoes came from 2-0 down to win the game 4-2.

“Gate thrown open for today’s clash between FC IfeanyiUbah V Niger Tornadoes,” the club tweeted on their handle.

The second semi-final between Sunshine Stars and Akwa United comes up on Sunday, October 8 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo.

The game was initially billed for today (Wednesday) but the organisers decided to move it forward because of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium that would be used for the Super Eagles vs Zambia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.