AITEO Cup: Title Holders FC IfeanyiUbah Draw Heartland In Round Of 16

By Jonny Edward:
Current title holders of the Federation Cup now Aiteo Cup, FC IfeanyiUbah will host newly promoted Heartland FC of Owerri in the round of 16 draw of the competition Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
FC IfeanyiUbah edged their feeder team 2-0 in the last round to set up a mouthwatering South East Oriental derby in Nnewi on the 13th September, according to a statement from the media department of the Nigeria Football Federation.
There would be no penalties if the game ends in a stalemate, but a replay at the home of Team B on Saturday, 16th September.
Also, Nigeria Professional Football League leaders,Plateau United will be away to the winner of the fixture involving Akwa Starlets and Doma United, while Niger Tornadoes must overcome FC Abuja to seal a place in the last eight.
Unicem Rovers who defeated last season’s NPFL champions, Enugu Rangers 6-5 on penalties will host ABS FC in Calabar.
Akwa United will host the winner of the encounter involving Yobe Desert Stars and Shooting Stars at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo, just as Sunshine Stars are away to giant killers Ngwa FC who dumped out 2003 Champions Lobi Stars of Markurdi.
In the women’s category, FC Robo Queens are away to Pelican Stars while Bayelsa Queens Feeders tackle Edo Queens,. Osun Babes will host Ibom Stars.
Men’s AITEO Cup Round of 16 Draw
FC Abuja Vs Niger Tornadoes
Akwa Starlets/Doma United Vs Plateau United
Ngwa FC Vs Sunshine Stars
Osun United Vs El-Kanemi Babes
Unicem Rovers Vs ABS FC
Akwa United/Yobe Desert Stars Vs Shooting Stars
Ekiti United Vs Katsina United Feeders
FC IfeanyiUbah Vs Heartland FC
Women’s AITEO Cup Round of 16 Draw For
Pelican Stars Vs FC Robo Queens
Confluence Queens Vs Sure Babes
Bayelsa Queens Feeders Vs Edo Queens
Rivers Angels Vs Ben Women FC
Sunshine Queens Vs Bayelsa Queens
Beautiful Tours Vs Nasarawa Amazons
Jokodolu Babes Vs Abia Angels
Osun Babes Vs Ibom Angels
