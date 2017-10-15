Nigerian oil company Aiteo Group has taken over the sponsorshipof the annual CAF Awards organised by the Confederation of African Football.

Telecommunications company Globacom has been sponsoring the awards since 2005 but Aiteo announced on Sunday that they are the new sponsors.

The CAF Awards recognise the best players, coaches, administrators and teams in Africa annually. “We are now proud to take our corporate social investments in developing African football by sponsoring @CAF_Online award… More to follow,” Aiteo tweeted on Sunday along with a picture of CAF President Ahmad Ahmad in Lagos. Aiteo also sponsors the Nigerian FA Cup, whose final will be played this evening between Akwa United and Niger Tornadoes in Lagos. Aiteo recently signed a huge partnership deal with the Nigeria Football Federation.

