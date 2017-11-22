Aiyegbeni Retires From Football On 35th Birthday

By James Agberebi: Former Super Eagles striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni has announced his retirement from professional football.

According to different media outfits, Aiyegbeni confirmed his retirement on his 35th birthday on Wednesday.

Aiyegbeni played for Everton, Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City (loan) and Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Reading and Coventry City during his time in England

He also featured for Kayserispor and Guagzhou R and F in Turkey and China respectively.

At international level, Aiyegbeni made his full Super Eagles debut on 22 April 2000 in a 4-0 win in Lagos against Eritrea in qualification for the Mali 2002 African Cup of Nations.

He represented Nigeria at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games football event where the U-23 Eagles got to the quarter-finals and lost 4-1 to Chile.

Also, he was at the Mali 2002, Tunisia 2004, Ghana 2008 and Angola 2010 Africa Cup of Nations. He was sent home at the 2004 AFCON alongside Victor Agali and Celestine Babayaro for indiscipline.

His last major tournament for Nigeria was at the South Africa 2010 World Cup where he scored one goal in a 2-2 draw in a group game against South Korea and had one of the worst misses in World Cup history.

He scored 21 goals in his 57 appearances for the Super Eagles and is currently the third highest ever international goalscorer for Nigeria.

