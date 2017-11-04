Ajayi In Action As Wydad Beat Ahly To Claim CAF Champions League Title

By James Agberebi:

Wydad Casablanca have emerged champions of the 2017 CAF Champions League after defeating Egyptian giants Al Ahly 1-0 in the second leg of the final in Morocco on Saturday.

Wydad emerged victors on 2-1 aggregate after holding Ahly to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Alexandre last weekend.

Walid El Karti was the hero for Wydad after scoring in the 69th minute to give the Moroccans the win.

Nigerian striker Junior Ajayi, who has been in fine form in the competition, was in action for Ahly.

The win was Wydad’s second CAF Champions League title after winning their first in 1992.

They will now represent Africa at the FIFA Club World Cup in December this year.

