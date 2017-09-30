Ajayi Confident Al Ahly Can Beat Etoile In CAF Champions League

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian striker Junior Ajayi has insisted that Al Ahly will prevail against Tunisian side Etoile Sportive du Sahel in Sunday’s first leg CAF Champions League semi-final clash in Sousse, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Current Egyptian champions Al Ahly defeated Esperance Sportive de Tunis 4-3 on aggregate in the quarter-finals with Ajayi scoring the crucial away goal that dumped the Tunisian side out of the competition.

The former Nigeria U-23s striker who will be looking to bag his fourth goal in the competition in his tenth start admitted that Al Ahly must score goals to stand a good chance of qualifying for the final with the second leg billed for Cairo next weekend.

“We need to score in Etoile Sportive du Sahel or get a score draw, but it is not going to be easy,” Ajayi told Completesportsnigeria.com. “And I think we have the team to do it.”

An away goal for Al Ahly could prove crucial.

Meanwhile Etoile Sportive du Sahel coach Hubert Velud believes his side and Al Ahly have balanced chances in their Champions League semi-final meeting.

“Our chances with Al Ahly are equal. We did not expect to reach this stage of the competition and face the champions of Egypt but this what happened. Both teams are capable of winning,” Velud said in the pre-match press conference.

“We need to have high concentration in addition to being physically in shape. It will be important to surprise Al Ahly with an early goal, it would strengthen our chances to decide things in Sousse. Amr Marei’s performance was a surprise for me. I never expected him to replace Diogo Acosta, he is a fighter.”

