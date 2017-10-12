By Johnny Edward: Junior Ajayi was on target for Al-Ahly who defeated Al-Ittihad Al-Sakandary 2-0 in a matchday 5 of the Egyptian Premier League clash on Thursday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

‎It was Ajayi’s 13th goal of the season for Al Ahly in 37 games, in all competitions.

The former Nigeria U-23 team striker, opened scoring for Al-Ahly two minutes into before the break, and Hussein Sayed sealed the win ten minutes from full time.

The Red Devils now have four points from three games, with three outstanding games due to their participation in CAF Champions League.

Al Ahly will host Tunisia’s Étoile Sportive du Sahel in their semi-final second leg return-leg match of CAF Champions League at Borg El-Arab Stadium on Sunday, October 22.

Al Ahly will host El Raja who are without a point in four games in their next game on Monday in the Egyptian Premier League.

