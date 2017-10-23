Ajayi Expects Tough CAFCL Final For Ahly Vs Etoile

By Johnny Edward: Al Ahly’s Nigerian striker Junior Ajayi has admitted that his side face a daunting task in next month’s CAF Champions League final against Wydad Casablanca, Completesportnigeria.com reports.

Ajayi helped Al Ahly qualify for the final of this year’s CAF Champions League after they outclassed Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel 6-2 in Sunday’s second leg to advance 7-4 on aggregate.

“It’s going to be tough in the final because Wydad are also a great team but we have to get a good win at home ahead of the second leg,” Ajayi told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Against Etoile du Sahel we had to attack to get the win.”

Walid Arazou scored a hat-trick with goals from Ali Maaloul, Rami Rabia and an own goal Hamdi Nagguez securing the emphatic win for Al Ahly.

Rami Bedoui and Iheb Msakni got consolatory goals Etoile du Sahel.

Al Ahly will take on Wydad Casablanca in the first-leg final on the 27th of October in Egypt with the second leg billed for the 4th of November.

