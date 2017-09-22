By Johnny Edward:

Al Ahly if Egypt striker, Junior Ajayi, says there’s all to play for in their quarter-final second leg match of the CAF Champions League against Esperance Sportive de Tunis on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The first leg ended 2-2 in Egypt a fortnight ago.

The former Nigeria U-23 striker has scored two goals in eight appearances in the CAF Champions League this season for the current Egyptian champions.

Ajayi who was named in the 25 man Al Ahly squad by manager Hossam El-Badry for the encounter at the Stade Olympique de Radès,s believes the Egyptian Champions can win, but he prays for a good day on Saturday.

Al Ahly, a record eight-time CAF Champions League winner, last won the competition in 2013, need to win outrightly or claim at least a 3-3 away draw in order to book a spot in the semi-final.

“This game is crucial for us and we are confident of recording a win to advance to the semi-finals,” Ajayi told Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

“I just pray for a good day on Saturday.”

Ajayi also remains unfazed following the arrival of Phakamani Mahlambi from South African side Bidvest Wits, who is now an option for his role.

He sais: “I am focused on my game and I’m ready for the challenge. He is a top player, but certainly I know my worth.”

Meanwhile Esperance Sportive de Tunis goalkeeper Moez Ben Cherifia will miss the second leg showdown against Al Ahly.

According to Tunisian radio, Shems FM, the 26-year-old suffered a sudden health issue that required him to undergo a surgery on Wednesday, therefore he will be forced to skip his team’s crucial game against Al Ahly.

Ben Cherifia was in goal for Esperance in the first leg game in Alexandria which ended in a 2-2 away draw.

