Ajayi Makes CAF’s Champions League Best Eleven

By James Agberebi:  Nigerian and Al Ahly of Egypt striker, Junior Ajayi, was included in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) best eleven for the semi-final second leg of the Champions League, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎
CAF made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.
The list was dominated by players of Al Ahly, and Wydad Casablanca.
Ajayi played a key role as Ahly  thrashed Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel 6-2 in their second leg semi-final clash in Alexandria at the weekned.
Ahly went on to qualify for this year’s CAF Champions League final 7-4 on aggregate.
Ahly will  face Wydad Casablanca in the final, and a win over two-legs will see them bag their first Champions League title since 2013.
CAF Champions League 2nd Leg S/final Best Eleven:
Goalkeeper‎: Zouhair Laaroubi (Wydad Casablanca)
Defenders‎: Youssef Rabeh (Wydad Casablanca)
Mohamed Naguib (Al Ahly)
Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly)
Ramy Rabia (Al Ahly)
Midfielders: Moamen Zakaria (Al Ahly)
Amir Sayoud (Al Ahly)
Achraf Bencharki (Wydad Casablanca)
Mohamed Ounjem (Wydad Casablanca)
Forwards:‎ Junior Ajayi (Al Ahly)
Oualid Azaron (Al Ahly)
