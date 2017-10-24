Ajayi Makes CAF’s Champions League Best Eleven

By James Agberebi: Nigerian and Al Ahly of Egypt striker, Junior Ajayi, was included in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) best eleven for the semi-final second leg of the Champions League, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
CAF made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.
The list was dominated by players of Al Ahly, and Wydad Casablanca.
Ajayi played a key role as Ahly thrashed Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel 6-2 in their second leg semi-final clash in Alexandria at the weekned.
Ahly went on to qualify for this year’s CAF Champions League final 7-4 on aggregate.
Ahly will face Wydad Casablanca in the final, and a win over two-legs will see them bag their first Champions League title since 2013.
CAF Champions League 2nd Leg S/final Best Eleven:
Goalkeeper: Zouhair Laaroubi (Wydad Casablanca)
Defenders: Youssef Rabeh (Wydad Casablanca)
Mohamed Naguib (Al Ahly)
Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly)
Ramy Rabia (Al Ahly)
Midfielders: Moamen Zakaria (Al Ahly)
Amir Sayoud (Al Ahly)
Achraf Bencharki (Wydad Casablanca)
Mohamed Ounjem (Wydad Casablanca)
Forwards: Junior Ajayi (Al Ahly)
Forwards: Junior Ajayi (Al Ahly)
Oualid Azaron (Al Ahly)
