Ajayi Makes CAF’s Champions League Best Eleven

By James Agberebi: Nigerian and Al Ahly of Egypt striker, Junior Ajayi, was included in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) best eleven for the semi-final second leg of the Champions League, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

CAF made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Tuesday .

The list was dominated by players of Al Ahly, and Wydad Casablanca.

Ajayi played a key role as Ahly thrashed Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel 6-2 in their second leg semi-final clash in Alexandria at the weekned.

Ahly went on to qualify for this year’s CAF Champions League final 7-4 on aggregate.

Ahly will face Wydad Casablanca in the final, and a win over two-legs will see them bag their first Champions League title since 2013.

CAF Champions League 2nd Leg S/final Best Eleven:

Goalkeeper‎: Zouhair Laaroubi (Wydad Casablanca)

Defenders‎: Youssef Rabeh (Wydad Casablanca)

Mohamed Naguib (Al Ahly)

Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly)

Ramy Rabia (Al Ahly)

Midfielders: Moamen Zakaria (Al Ahly)

Amir Sayoud (Al Ahly)

Achraf Bencharki (Wydad Casablanca)

Mohamed Ounjem (Wydad Casablanca)

Forwards:‎ Junior Ajayi (Al Ahly)

Oualid Azaron (Al Ahly)

