Ajayi Scores Second Goal In Three Games For Al Ahly

Nigerian striker Junior Ajayi was on target for Al Ahly who thrashed bottom team El Raja Marsa Matruh in the Egyptian first division on Monday night.

Ajayi also scored in Ahly’s last league game against Al Ittihad last Thursday, scoring his side’s first goal.

The Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medal winner with Nigeria’s U-23 Eagles, has now scored two goals in three games for Ahly in the new Egyptian season.

Ahmed Fathi put Ahly 1-0 ahead in the seventh minute before Momen Zakaria made it 2-0 on 20 minutes.

On the stroke of halftime, Ajayi got on the score sheet to give Ahly a 3-0 lead.

Ahmed Ouka pulled a goal back for El Raja to bring the score to 3-1 before Saad Samir restored their three-goal lead to end the game 4-1.

Ahly now occupy seventh position on seven points in the 18-team Egyptian top league standing.

