Ajiboye: Super Six Good Test For CHAN Eagles

By Adeboye Amosu:

Home-based Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Ajiboye, says the team’s performance at the upcoming Super Six competition will show their readiness to conquer the continent at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco, Completesportsnigeria. com reports.

Salisu Yusuf’s men will use the Nigeria Professional Football League pre-season competition to prepare for the CHAN which is billed to take place in four Moroccan cities from January 13 to February 4 .

“It’s a good thing that we will be playing in the Super Six competition before the CHAN,” Ajiboye who will come up against his club, Plateau United at the competition informed Completesportsnigeria.com.

“With the calibre of teams that will be playing in the competition, it will be a good test for us and our performance will show how ready we are for the CHAN.”

Nigeria will play in Group C along with Rwanda, Libya and Equatorial Guinea at the competition designed for players playing in their country’s domestic leagues.

The home-based Super Eagles who will be making their third appearance in the competition failed to progress beyond the group stage at the 2016 edition in Rwanda.

