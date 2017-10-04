Ajiboye: Zambia Are Making Noise, Super Eagles Will Shut Them Up

0

By Johnny Edward (photo by Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:
Plateau United goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye is confident the Super Eagles will defeat Zambia on Saturday despite Chipolopolo ‘making noise’ ahead of Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier here in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
Ajiboye, who was in goal when Nigeria won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2007, urged his teammates to be focused on the game despite the Zambian team talking tough from their base in Ghana.

“I am happy for the call-up, I will do my best to challenge for a place,” Ajiboye told Completesportsnigeria.com in Uyo.

“We know this is a very important game for us, so we’ll do our best to get the job done on Saturday.
“I know they (Zambia) are making noise, that’s football for you; we’ll just concentrate on our training and 90 minutes will tell on Saturday.”
Ajiboye was one of the standout performers in the Super Eagles’ first training session at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday.
