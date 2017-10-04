Ajiboye: Zambia Are Making Noise, Super Eagles Will Shut Them Up

Ajiboye, who was in goal when Nigeria won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2007, urged his teammates to be focused on the game despite the Zambian team talking tough from their base in Ghana.

“I am happy for the call-up, I will do my best to challenge for a place,” Ajiboye told Completesportsnigeria.com in Uyo.

“We know this is a very important game for us, so we’ll do our best to get the job done on Saturday.

“I know they (Zambia) are making noise, that’s football for you; we’ll just concentrate on our training and 90 minutes will tell on Saturday.”