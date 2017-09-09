Akanni: Plateau United Deserved Their NPFL Title

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Former Nigeria youth international, Waidi Akanni, has joined many Nigerians in celebrating new champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League, Plateau United, saying the Jos based team deserved the title following their consistency during the season, Completesportsnigeria.con reports

Plateau United on Saturday defeated former champions Rangers International 2-0 in their last game of the season to clinch the title with 66 points from 38 games.

Plateau United by the virtue of NPFL trophy success earned a ticket to feature in the 2017/18 CAF Champions League.

Speaking after all the final matchday-38 matches were played on Saturday, Akanni expressed his delight with the entire coordination of the league, and told Completesportsnigeria.com that there were lots of improvements in the concluded edition.

“I must congratulate Plateau United for winning the league, it is a title they deserved to win given their impressive performance in the season. They were very consistent and ensured they maintain the lead for most part of the seasson,” Akanni told Completesportsnigeria.com

“On the part of the LMC, I think they have done a wonderful job though they can still do more. With what I have seen this season, I want to believe that the people running the league really have vision and a lot to offer.

“They just have to improve on the area they have shortfalls this season and make sure more Nigerians show interest in the league.”

While Plateau United are celebrating their title win, Shooting Stars, Gombe United, ABS FC and Remo Stars are mourning their exit from the elite division after they were all confirmed relegated to the second tier Nigeria National League (NNL)