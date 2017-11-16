Akas Undecided Over Next Move As Free Agent After Enyimba Career

By Adeboye Amosu: Home-based Super Eagles vice- captain, Chima Akas, says he his undecided over his future after quitting Enyimba International as a free agent, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

The left-back is a free agent following the expiration of his one-year contract with seven-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enyimba Football Club of Aba who have brought in Nasiru Sani from Katsina United as his replacement.

There have been speculations that he is about to link up with Swedish club Kalmar, but the defender reveals he is not in a hurry to sign for a foreign club, yet undecided as some NPFL side show interest to recruit him.

The former Shooting Stars defender informed Completesportsnigeria.com that he has received offers from some NPFL clubs, but he is yet to make a decision on where he will be playing his football next season.

“Enyimba for me is a closed chapter as I’m only looking into the future now,” Akas told Completesportsnigeria com.

“Presently, there are a lot of clubs who are interested in me but I’m still studying all the offers and I hope to make the best decision at the end of the day.

” It will be great to play abroad for the first time in my career, but the offer must be good enough to warrant such a move.”

A move outside the shores of the country will definitely rule out Akas from playing at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco as the competition is only meant for footballers playing in their countries’ league.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.