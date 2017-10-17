Basketball: Akhator Joins Russian Women’s League Club Dynamo Novosibirsk

D’Tigress’ point guard, Evelyn Akhator, has completed a one year move to Russian Women’s Basketball Premier League side, Dynamo Novosibirsk, for the winter season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Akhator becomes the second Dallas Wings player to leave the club after Makayla Epps also exited this summer.

The 22 year old Akhator, was a member of the D’Tigress gold medal-winning team at the 2017 women’s Afrobasket tournament in Mali last September where she was the leading scorer and rebounder for the Nigerian team

According to Akhator’s coach at Dallas Wings, Matthew Mitchell, who confirmed her departure, she will be difficult to replace.

“We have had a lot of good players leave and you don’t ever want to see them leave because you get attached to them and love them so much as members of your family. Evelyn and Makayla were like that,” Mitchell told Vaughtsviews.com on Tuesday.

“I think I miss the personal part of it. Makayla just came to the office, she is in class here and finishing up her degree and Evelyn is in Russia.

“The kind of team that we have, a freshman is not going to step in and replace Makayla Epps,” Mitchell said. “A freshman isn’t going to step in and replace Evelyn Akhator.”

