Aki And Paw Paw Square Off Over Chelsea Vs Arsenal

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Nollywood comic actors, Chinedu Iheme (aka, Aki) and Osita Iheme (aka, Paw Paw) have been mouthing Sunday’s Premier League match between London rivals, Chelsea and Arsenal, backing their respective clubs to win, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Chelsea have won three of their four English Premier League games so far this season while Arsenal have won two and lost two.

The Blues are currently third in the table on nine points while The Gunners are in the 11th position on six points.

“Chelsea will surely win on Sunday, I have no doubt about that. Arsenal will once again be beaten. This is the Premier League, not the FA Cup,” Chelsea fan, Iheme (Paw Paw) told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The Chelsea team is clearly stronger than Arsene Wenger’s team, although I dont expect huge margin loss like they suffered against Liverpool,” Iheme enthused.

Arsenal fan, Ikedieze (Aki) counters and reminds his friend that The Gunners are masters of the unexpected. He believes that Arsene Wenger’s team will bag at least a point at Stamford Bridge.

“Arsenal tend to turn up when you least expected, and fumble when you have hope that they will win,” Aki who owns a fledging football academy told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Alexis Sanchez is still there and with the other guys in attack doing well, especially that new guy (Alexandre Lacazette), I have a feeling it will go Arsenal’s way or end in a draw.”

The game at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 12.30pm Nigerian time on Sunday.