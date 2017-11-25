Akpeyi Off Injured As Chippa United Hold Mamelodi Sundowns

0

Akpeyi Off Injured As Chippa United Hold Mamelodi Sundowns

By James Agberebi:
Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was stretchered off in Chippa United’s 0-0 home draw against visiting Mamelodi Sundowns in the South African Premier League on Saturday.

Akpe,yi who was in goal from the start  for Chippa United, had to come off in the 68th minute following an injury and was replaced by Brighton Mhlong after receiving treatment for about five minutes.

The game was Akpeyi’s ninth of the season for Chippa United. The underfire Nigeria goalkeeper has been battling with injuries this season, missing some key World Cup qualifiers before returning for the friendly against Argentina where his error led to a goal.

Following the draw, Chippa United have now gone nine straight league games without defeat (two wins, seven draws).

The draw means Chippa United are now fourth on 16 points in the 16-team league table, two points behind leaders Baroka FC who will host Platinum Stars on Sunday.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.

Related posts:

  1. South Africa: Akpeyi Keeps Clean Sheet As Chippa Escape Relegation
  2. Emenike Hits Olympiacos Brace, Osimhen Out, Akpeyi Returns For Chippa United
  3. Akpeyi Off To South Africa’s Chippa United
  4. Akpeyi Makes Winning Debut With Chippa United
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *